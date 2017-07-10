Family: Man shot by CPD Friday, has died from his injuries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man shot Friday, by Columbus police officers, has died from his injuries, according to his family.

Columbus Police said Kareem Ali Nadir Jones was shot by two officers after a confrontation in the Franklinton area around 5:45 Friday afternoon.

Police said the officers were patrolling the area when they saw Jones walking between cars with erratic behavior. Police said a brief conversation turned into a confrontation and they felt threatened after Jones refused repeated commands to get on the ground. That’s when both officers fired shots. Police said witnesses said Jones did not follow the officers’ commands.  Police said a gun was found at the scene.

NBC4 spoke with Jones’ mom and sister Saturday afternoon outside of Mount Carmel West hospital where Jones is on life-support. They said while they have the utmost respect for police, they believe officers used unnecessary force. And, said that witnesses told them they heard Jones pleading for his life before he was shot.

Columbus Police said the officers involved were wearing body cameras. NBC4 has filed formal requests for that video.

