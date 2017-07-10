Forwards and backwards or backwards and forwards: This July is full of palindromes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The next nine days in July are unique when you notice that the dates are in palindrome form.

According to Dictionary.com, a palindrome is a word or verse that reads the same forwards and backwards.

Starting Monday and ending July 19 every day is a palindrome in date form:

  • 7-10-17
  • 7-11-17
  • 7-12-17
  • 7-13-17
  • 7-14-17
  • 7-15-17
  • 7-16-17
  • 7-17-17
  • 7-18-17
  • 7-19-17

Today is the only perfect palindrome when you include the full year. The date, July 10, 2017 reads out as 7102017.

Some of our favorites that we’ve seen floating on the Internet include:

  • Taco cat
  • King, are you glad you are king?
  • Are we not drawn onward to new era?
  • Dennis, Nell, Edna, Leon, Nedra, Anita, Rolf, Nora, Alice, Carol, Leo, Jane, Reed, Dena, Dale, Basil, Rae, Penny, Lana, Dave, Denny, Lena, Ida, Bernadette, Ben, Ray, Lila, Nina, Jo, Ira, Mara, Sara, Mario, Jan, Ina, Lily, Arne, Bette, Dan, Reba, Diane, Lynn, Ed, Eva, Dana, Lynne, Pearl, Isabel, Ada, Ned, Dee, Rena, Joel, Lora, Cecil, Aaron, Flora, Tina, Arden, Noel, and Ellen sinned.

