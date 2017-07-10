Happy Birthday Urban Meyer! Buckeye football coach turns 53

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer celebrates his 53rd birthday today.

Meyer is 61-6 overall as coach of the Buckeyes and won the National Championship with Ohio State in 2014. He also holds an undefeated record against TTUN.

2017 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 9 – Oklahoma – 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Sept. 16 – Army – 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Sept. 23 – UNLV

Sept. 30 – at Rutgers

Oct. 7 – Maryland (Homecoming) – 3:30 or 4 p.m. ET; TV TBD

Oct. 14 – at Nebraska

Oct. 21 – Off

Oct. 28 – Penn State – 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Nov. 4 – at Iowa

Nov. 11 – Michigan State

Nov. 18 – Illinois

Nov. 25 – at Michigan – 12 Noon ET on FOX

Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game

In December, he welcomed his grandson, Troy Xavier Dennis, to the world prior to the college football playoffs.