Little girl’s drowning death leads some to question state park lifeguard police

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A little girl who was rescued from the water at Alum Creek State Park Beach Saturday died last night.

Four-year-old Fatuma Hassan was rescued by other people visiting the beach before emergency crews arrived.

Some are saying her life could have been saved if there were lifeguards present at the beach.

Those at Alum Creek State Park Beach Monday say they are keeping a closer eye on their children following Saturday’s drowning of a child.

Signs are posted all over the beach warning visitors about its lifeguard policy. The entire beach is unguarded.

If someone needs help on the lake, there isn’t a lifeguard on duty to save them.

“I absolutely think there should be lifeguards at the beach,” said parent, Melissa Robinson. “It’s just always busy,”

Beach-goers say there should be always safety resources at the lake.

“It’s awful,” said grandparent, Larry Risolio. “It can happen so quick. There is no one watching anyone really.”

When asked about adding lifeguards to all state park beaches the Ohio Department of Natural Resources had this to say…

Warning signage and safety information is posted at all state properties. ODNR also implements multiple awareness campaigns regarding swimming and boating safety, including the SwimSafe! program, Operation Dry Water and the Ready, Set, Wear it! campaign. ODNR strives for every visitor to be informed before heading out to enjoy the many outdoor recreation activities during the summer season. These campaigns promote the need for parents to watch their kids closely while swimming, the importance of not drinking while boating and the necessity of wearing a life jacket while out on the water.