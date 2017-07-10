Man charged after crashing into house featured on Fixer Upper show

KMKT Staff Published: Updated:

WACO, TX (KWKT)  – A Waco man is charged with a DWI after police say he crashed into a North Waco house that was featured on the television show “Fixer Upper.”

Police say Allen Miller, 31, was driving while intoxicated Saturday around 1:20 a.m.

“I was laying in my bed about to go to sleep and then, the next thing I hear, I hear what sounded like an explosion,” said Michael Dickerson, neighbor.

Police say Miller lost control of his vehicle, went airborne and crashed into the front of a home on Alexander Avenue.

“The car was completely submerged into the house. The ground was destroyed from the car flying into the house,” said Dickerson.

Neighbors say this has happened before to the same house multiple times.

Neighbors and business employees say it’s because many times people speed through the 19th St. and Alexander Ave. intersection and don’t stop.

They say the homeowners, Ken and Kelly Downs, plan to take up this issue with the city, and use surveillance video from their home and the business across the street to support their argument.

The homeowners were not available for comment Sunday. The house was featured in season 3 of “Fixer Upper.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s