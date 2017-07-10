NFL player, former Buckeye Adolphus Washington arrested on weapons charge in near Cincinnati

SHARONVILLE, OH (WLWT) — Adolphus Washington, a defensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills, was arrested on a weapons charge in Sharonville, according to a police report.

Washington, 24, is accused of carrying a concealed weapon outside Splash Water Park in the 11300 block of Chester Road, documents show. The incident allegedly happened Sunday night, WLWT reported.

According to the police report, officers were “clearing out a crowd on the lot of Splash Waterpark” when Washington “reached for and displayed a gun while sitting inside his vehicle, just feet away from officers. The suspect did not inform officers beforehand.”

Washington was arrested, processed at the Sharonville Police Department and released.

The Bills released the following statement in regards to the incident:

“We are aware of the incident regarding Adolphus Washington and have been in contact with him. Since it is a pending legal matter, we will have no further comment.”

Washington, a Cincinnati native and graduate of Taft High School, was drafted by Buffalo in the third round — 80th overall — of the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State University.