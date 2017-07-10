North Carolina Episcopal priest charged in Florida road rage

By Published:
Martin County Sheriff's Office

STUART, FL (AP) — The rector of an Episcopal church in North Carolina is facing criminal charges in Florida after police say he pointed a gun at another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident.

Media reports say 35-year-old Rev. William Rian Adams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Martin County, Florida records show he was released from jail on $15,000 bail.

State troopers say a pickup truck driver was closely following a Corvette on Florida’s Turnpike and tried to pass the car when its driver pointed a handgun at him. Troopers then stopped Adams in the Corvette.

Records show Adams is rector of Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, North Carolina. Church officials didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comment and no attorney was listed for Adams.

