Oklahoma man proposes while being arrested, girlfriend says yes

By Published: Updated:

MUSKOGEE, OK (WCMH) — An Oklahoma man wanted to propose to his girlfriend on the Fourth of July, and he wasn’t going to let his arrest stop him.

Police officers were in the process of arresting Brandon Thompson on felony warrants when the 35-year-old asked them if he could propose to his girlfriend before they took him away.

Police body cameras caught the moment as Thompson got down on one knee.

“It’s not every day you get asked to let a marriage proposal happen after making an arrest on the soon-to-be groom. But it happened!” the Muskogee Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The arresting officers moved Thompson’s handcuffs from the back to the front so he could place the engagement ring on her finger. She said yes.

When asked about the impromptu proposal, Thompson said “when you’re in love with somebody and you know that you want to spend the rest of your life with them, you just want them to know how you feel.”

His new fiancé pulled the couple’s savings together to bail Thompson out of jail. He was released the day after his arrest.

They say they will set a wedding date once Thompson’s legal troubles are resolved. Thompson’s arrest is related to charges that include possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and failure to appear in court, according to NBC News.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s