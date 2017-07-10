BRISTOW, OK (InsideEdition.com) — A convicted sex offender who moved next door to the niece he molested when she was a child has been given the boot, as an Oklahoma judge issued a protective order that prohibits him from living near her.

Harold English was recently released from prison following a conviction of lewd or indecent proposals/acts to a child in 2005.

That child was Danyelle Dyer, who was 7 years old when she was molested by her uncle, she told InsideEdition.com.

“It was something terrible, something that should never have to happen to someone ever,” Dyer, 21, said in June, shortly after English had moved in with his mother, Dyer’s grandmother. “At first I thought, obviously, this can’t be legal and he’s going to move. Then the DA called and said legally, they can’t force him to move.”

On Thursday, Judge Richard Woolery issued a protective order for the Dyer family that prohibits English from coming within 1,000 feet of them. English was given 10 days to vacate the premises.

Now, Dyer tells InsideEdition.com she’s trying to change the law.

Currently, sex offenders are prohibited from living within 2,000 feet of schools, day care centers and parks, but only the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia have laws that restrict sex offenders from living within a certain distance of their victims.

“It seems like common sense to me… make a simple addition to the law that sex offenders cannot live within so many feet of a day care, within so many feet of a school, and just add ‘within so many feet of their victims,'” Dyer said.

Dyer plans to lobby to her local representatives to get them to update current state laws to help protect other victims in the future.

Watch Inside Edition weeknights at 7:30pm on NBC4.