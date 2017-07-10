Police: Man killed stepfather, posted selfie with body on social media

By Published:
(AP Photo)

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a man accused of killing his stepfather and posting photos of the body on social media.

Multiple news reports say police received a call Saturday morning about a possible homicide in Bowie, 27 miles (43 kilometers) southwest of Baltimore.

After finding the body of a man in his 60s suffering upper body trauma, police began looking for the suspect.

Prince George’s County police say they later spotted the stepson at a nearby mall. He then led police on a car chase back to Bowie. The chase ended there after a foot chase with the suspect’s arrest.

Police have not yet identified either the victim or the suspect.

A police spokesman said the stepson has a history of domestic disputes, including with his stepfather.

Police say the online photos have been taken down.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s