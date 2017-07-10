Police officer faces investigation after video of violent arrest surfaces

TUCKER, GA (WCMH) – A video showing a police officer hitting a woman with a baton has prompted police in Georgia to reopen an investigation into the incident.

It happened on June 4 at a gas station in Dekalb County, Georgia.

WXIA reported the officer was responding to a complaint of a woman soliciting inside the store. When the officer arrived, the woman, identified as Katie McCrary was found standing by the front door, according to police.

WGCL posted the Police Department’s summary of the incident:

Upon the officer’s arrival, the female, identified as Katie McCrary, attempted to push the officer out of the way. The officer stopped her at the door and asked her to step back. Words were exchanged between the officer and McCrary with McCrary subsequently assaulting the officer. She continued to aggressively resist the officer’s commands, resulting in the deployment of the officer’s baton. The officer was eventually able to restrain and handcuff McCrary. EMS responded to the scene to check McCrary. She was transported to the DeKalb County Jail and later to Grady Hospital. The officer filed a Use of Force Report on the incident.

Video posted to YouTube nearly two weeks after the incident shows the officer hitting the woman in the leg several times with his baton. Several people off-camera constantly tell her to ‘stop resisting,’ while the officer tells her to put her hands behind her back.

At one point in the video, the woman grabs the baton, leading the officer to reply, “Let it go or I’m going to shoot you.”

The police officer’s use of the baton was determined to be within the department’s use of force policy after a review by his supervisor and internal affairs.

That investigation has been reopened following the release of the video.

McCrary was charged with obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers and was served a criminal trespass warning at the request of the store manager.