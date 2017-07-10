Pres. Trump helps Marine with wind-blown hat

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Md. (NBC News) — After arriving back in the United States Saturday night, President Donald Trump lent a helping hand to a Marine.

It was windy at Andrews Air Force Base, and a Marine standing attention at the president’s helicopter lost his hat.

He didn’t flinch.

Trump picked up the hat and placed it back on the Marine’s head. It immediately blew away again.

The president chased it down and handed it to someone else. Trump patted the Marine’s shoulder as he boarded the helicopter.

After Trump was safely on board, the Marine put his hat back on himself.