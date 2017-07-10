Several Central Ohioans take on American Ninja Warrior course in Cleveland

AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR -- "Cleveland Qualifier" -- Pictured: Michelle Warnky -- (Photo by: Duane Prokop/NBC)

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) – Several Ohioans, including some from central Ohio will be featured on Monday night’s episode of American Ninja Warrior.

Competitors will take on two new obstacles, Razor’s Edge and I-Beam gap, as well as the more familiar floating steps and rolling log.

Westerville native Michelle Warnky has been a competitor for the last four seasons and was one of the first women to climb the warped wall and press the buzzer in the qualifying round. She will compete on the course in her home state for the first time.

This year, her father, Chris Warnky will run the course as well.

The episode will also feature returning Ninja Warrior stars Jon Alexis Jr., Mike Bernardo, Joe Moravsky and Jamie Rahn.

The following Ohioans will appear on Monday night’s episode:

  • Michelle Warnky – Worthington, OH
  • Michael Nowoslawski – Cleveland, OH
  • Shanon Paglieri – Westerville, OH
  • Rex Alba – Columbus, OH
  • Naeem Mulkey – Maineville, OH
  • Katie Tennant – Grove City, OH
  • Phillip Hucke – Springdale, OH
  • James Wilson – Cincinnati, OH
  • Amy Pajcic – Brecksville, OH
  • Chris Warnky – Westerville, OH

Watch American Ninja Warrior Monday, July 10 at 8pm on NBC4.

