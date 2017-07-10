Shark bites both legs of man swimming at Florida beach

By Published:

HAULOVER BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A man swimming at a south Florida beach was bitten on both legs by a shark.

Lt. Felipe Lay of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says the unidentified man was swimming Sunday afternoon off Haulover Beach when he was attacked.

“I just got to the beach, I was going to jump into the water and I heard all the whistles trying to get everyone out of the water,” said Donovan Cecil.

“It started getting closer to the people in the sandbar and they tried to get out– one guy it went straight towards him and bit his leg– pulled him– and gave him a little tug– and I was freaking out.”

Officials say the possible bull shark attack is the first reported at Haulover Beach.

