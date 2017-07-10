State returns record amount of missing money, $2 billion left to go

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In the last year a record $96.4 million has been paid back to Ohioans who had unclaimed funds.

If you’ve ever had a checking or savings account or paid a deposit on your utilities that you never got back, you could have some forgotten cash that the state is holding for you.

The State of Ohio is currently holding $2 billion worth of unclaimed money. It’s a very simple process to check and see if a part of that is rightfully yours.

Go to www.missingmoney.com and type in your name and the state you live in. If you find a match, you can click on the name to see if you’re eligible to claim something.

Deputy supervisor of the Division of Unclaimed Funds Marlene Chukes said missing money usually has become dormant or forgotten and is then required by law to be returned to the state you lived in.

Unclaimed funds can be anything from checking and savings accounts, rent or utility deposits, undelivered stock certificates and uncashed insurance policies.

“Your grandmother could have passed away and left you some money or just forgot to tell you,” said Chukes. “You didn’t even know.”

She said you can avoid getting unclaimed funds, by making sure your contact information is always up-to-date with any companies you do business with. Chukes said they have money dating back to 1968 when the program began and it will stay there until someone claims it.

“We want to give people back their money,” said Chukes.

She said more than 60,000 claims were paid during the past year. The average claim was worth about $1,598.