Storms rip through Hilliard neighborhoods, leaving damage behind

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For 60 years Martha Beildel and her husband have lived in the same home in Hilliard.

They were the first to move in on the street and have stayed ever since.

Great neighbors keep them around, according to Martha; and that’s not hard to imagine given the help they received Monday afternoon.

After a strong storm ripped through the neighborhood bringing trees down on power lines and roofs, Beildel’s 85-year-old husband was out dealing with a tree limb that had fallen into their yard.

Neighbors came and helped.

Meanwhile, Ahlum and Arbor Tree Preservation worked on pulling a massive section of the tree off of the Beildel’s neighbor’s home.

The sounds of chainsaws were plentiful on Darbyshire Drive, Monday evening.

The people of the neighborhood cleaned up in the dark, thanks to a tree taking out the powerlines to their section of it.

One neighbor says, it just comes with the territory.

Large beautiful trees are part of the charm, but they come down and cause damage from time to time.

All the neighbors can do, is help each other clean up after they fall.