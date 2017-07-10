Timeline: NBC4 Investigates Brian Golsby’s alleged crimes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien’s Office said “[Brian] Golsby faces the death penalty for murdering 21-year-old OSU senior Reagan Tokes. He also faces decades in prison for a series of robberies in the German Village Area.”

Golsby has pleaded not guilty to these charges. His trial is set to begin on Feb. 23, 2018.

To get a better understanding of how this began, NBC4 Investigates pieced together a timeline of Golsby’s alleged crimes. The following is a chronological list of the charges against Golsby combined with details from a March 31, 2017 news release from the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office and police reports from January 24, 2017:

January 23, 2017: A 68-year-old woman said she got out of her car in German Village and a stranger punched her the face. It happened in the 900 block of Jaeger St. The woman later said that person was Golsby. This incident is not included in the “Bill of Particulars,” which is a court document that breaks down the charges against Golsby.

January 24, 2017: A woman reported that Golsby approached her, placed a knife to her throat, and demanded money. This happened in the 800 block of Bruck St. shortly after 7am.

January 27, 2017: In the 500 block of South 18th St. before 6:00 A. M., Golsby robbed a woman with a knife.

February 1, 2017: Golsby robbed and kidnapped a man at gunpoint in the 700 block of Broad St. around 10:00 P. M.

February 2, 2017: Golsby used a gun to rob and kidnap another man in the 200 block of South Monroe Ave.

February 6, 2017: Golsby used a gun to rob a woman in the 700 block of Mohawk St., just before 10pm.

February 7, 2017: Golsby robbed a woman at the intersection of Mooberry St. and Carpenter St. Golsby had a gun.

February 8th, 2017: Tokes left her job at Bodega Cafe, located on North High Street in the Short North, around 9:45pm. Golsby forced Tokes into her car and made her drive to several banks, and eventually to Scioto Grove Metro Park where she was killed investigators said. Police found Tokes’ body in the grass shortly after 1pm the next day near the park entrance. On February 10, 2017: Tokes’ silver 1999 Honda Acura was found on Oakwood Avenue according to O’Brien.

Wednesday at 6pm, NBC4 Investigates talks with states representatives who say GPS ankle monitors, like the one Golsby wore while allegedly committing the above crimes, gives a false sense of security.