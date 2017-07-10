Timeline: NBC4 Investigates Brian Golsby’s alleged crimes

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien’s Office said “[Brian] Golsby faces the death penalty for murdering 21-year-old OSU senior Reagan Tokes.  He also faces decades in prison for a series of robberies in the German Village Area.”

Golsby has pleaded not guilty to these charges. His trial is set to begin on Feb. 23, 2018.

To get a better understanding of how this began, NBC4 Investigates pieced together a timeline of Golsby’s alleged crimes. The following is a chronological list of the charges against Golsby combined with details from a March 31, 2017 news release from the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office and police reports from January 24, 2017:

January 23, 2017: A 68-year-old woman said she got out of her car in German Village and a stranger punched her the face. It happened in the 900 block of Jaeger St. The woman later said that person was Golsby.  This incident is not included in the “Bill of Particulars,” which is a court document that breaks down the charges against Golsby.

January 24, 2017: A woman reported that Golsby approached her, placed a knife to her throat, and demanded money.  This happened in the 800 block of Bruck St. shortly after 7am.

January 27, 2017: In the 500 block of South 18th St. before 6:00 A. M., Golsby robbed a woman with a knife.

February 1, 2017: Golsby robbed and kidnapped a man at gunpoint in the 700 block of Broad St. around 10:00 P. M.

February 2, 2017: Golsby used a gun to rob and kidnap another man in the 200 block of South Monroe Ave.

February 6, 2017: Golsby used a gun to rob a woman in the 700 block of Mohawk St., just before 10pm.

February 7, 2017: Golsby robbed a woman at the intersection of Mooberry St. and Carpenter St. Golsby had a gun.

February 8th, 2017: Tokes left her job at Bodega Cafe, located on North High Street in the Short North, around 9:45pm.  Golsby forced Tokes into her car and made her drive to several banks, and eventually to Scioto Grove Metro Park where she was killed investigators said. Police found Tokes’ body in the grass shortly after 1pm the next day near the park entrance. On February 10, 2017: Tokes’ silver 1999 Honda Acura was found on Oakwood Avenue according to O’Brien.

Wednesday at 6pm, NBC4 Investigates talks with states representatives who say GPS ankle monitors, like the one Golsby wore while allegedly committing the above crimes, gives a false sense of security.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s