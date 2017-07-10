Uniontown police officer shot four times

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WKYC) – A Uniontown police officer was shot late last night while responding to a domestic violence call.

The Uniontown Police Department confirms a man at a home on Lela Avenue NW fired at officers, hitting one of them four times. The officers returned fire, and the suspect was hit. He died from his injuries. The Uniontown officer was taken to the hospital. His name and condition have not been released.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio BCI are investigating.

The Uniontown Police Chief posted a message on Facebook thanking multiple agencies for responding to the scene, and asking for prayers for the injured officer and his family.