10-year-old boy survives alligator attack

ARCADIA, FL (WBBH) A 10-year-old boy is recovering after a frightening alligator attack on Florida’s Peace River.

Jacob Allicock, who was visiting Arcadia from a suburb of Atlanta, was cooling off in the Peace River when a gator chomped on his foot.

“I just started kicking him in the water,” Allicock said.

He said it was all he could do to get away from the gator attacking him. Now he’s using crutches.

“Jacob sat down and started crying, and I looked over and saw blood on his foot,” said Shasta Mott, a witness and family friend of Allicock’s. “I saw the puncture wounds, and I turned around and saw the head of a gator come up. It was about two feet.”

“I was really scared,” Allicock said.

