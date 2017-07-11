America’s Got Talent contestant dies before his performance airs

(WCMH) – America’s Got Talent is sharing the performance video of a contestant who died in a car crash before his audition could make it to air.

Today.com reported Dr. Brandon Rogers died in a Maryland car crash on June 11.

“At the request of his family we would like to honor his memory by sharing his audition with you,” the show’s producers said.

Rogers, a 29-year-old medical doctor, developed an Instagram following after posting videos of himself singing.

🎵🎵▶️ JT. MIRRORS. @justintimberlake A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on May 24, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Rogers performed Stevie Wonder’s “This is Not a Coincidence.”

“The doctor is really handsome and the doctor can sing,” said Heidi Klum.

“You spent so much time going down that medical road, I think it was a waste of time and schooling because you should be a singer,” said Howie Mandel. “But it’s good to have something to fall back on, I guess.”

“Your vocal is stunning, stunning,” said Simon Cowell. “I’ve never said this to a doctor before. You’re sick. Really sick. You’re one of the best singers we’ve had in the competition so far.”

Rogers was passed to the second round of the competition with a unanimous ‘yes’ vote from the judges.

“Mom, are you with dad?” Rogers said in a phone call to his parents after his audition. “I have some good news. I made it, I made it, I made it.”