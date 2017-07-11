America’s Got Talent winner arrested for domestic battery and assault

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A past America’s Got Talent winner has been arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

According to a criminal complaint, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., 42, was arrested on charges of domestic battery and domestic assault.

On Monday, deputies received a domestic complaint from dispatchers advising that a female victim was physically assaulted by Murphy Jr.

Deputies traveled to the hospital where the victim was receiving medical care and saw swelling and bruising near the victim’s left eye, as well as swelling on the victim’s head.

The victim said that there was a verbal altercation between her and Murphy Jr. and says that Murphy Jr. slapped her face and struck her in the face with a golf club. He then proceeded to slam her to the ground and hit her head on the concrete sidewalk according to the victim.

Deputies traveled to the Whitman area of Logan County where the victim said the incident took place and found a golf club in the living room of the residence. Murphy Jr.’s six-month-old infant child was present during the incident.

Murphy Jr. won the 6th season of America’s Got Talent in 2011.