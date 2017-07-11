Cano’s homer in 10th gives AL a 2-1 All-Star win

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game (all times local):

___

11:40 p.m.

Seattle’s Robinson Cano hit a leadoff home run in the 10th inning off Wade Davis of the Chicago Cubs, and the American League topped the National League 2-1 in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

It was the first extra-inning home run in an All-Star Game since Tony Perez hit one exactly 50 years ago — July 11, 1967. Perez threw out one of the ceremonial first pitches before Tuesday’s game.

The AL won the Midsummer Classic for the fifth straight time, pulling even in the all-time series — 43-43-2.

Cleveland’s Andrew Miller allowed a two-out walk in the 10th, but retired the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger to end the game for the AL.

St. Louis’ Yadier Molina homered for the NL.

So the AL gets pride and bragging rights, but no edge in October now. Major League Baseball no longer awards home-field advantage for the World Series based on the result of the All-Star Game, ending that policy this year after 14 seasons.

___

11:20 p.m.

Boston’s Craig Kimbrel escaped a second-and-third, two-out jam in the bottom of the ninth, and the All-Star Game is going to extra innings tied at 1-1.

The NL had the winning run 90 feet from the plate after St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina led off the NL ninth by drawing a walk, went to second on a passed ball and advanced to third on a fly by Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt.

But Kimbrel got the New York Mets’ Michael Conforto to strike out swinging, and the All-Star Game went to a 10th inning for the first time since 2008.

___

10:50 p.m.

Some fans have left Marlins Park, and all the starters have been pulled as well.

The outcome remains anyone’s guess.

Through eight innings of the All-Star Game, the AL and the NL remain tied at 1. The majority of the fans remain — though there are plenty of sections where the seats are now empty.

For those curious, the last extra-inning All-Star Game was in 2008. That won was won by the AL, and the NL is 8-0-1 in the other nine Midsummer Classics to go into a 10th inning or beyond.

___

10:35 p.m.

Giancarlo Stanton now gets his All-Star break.

The Miami Marlins slugger was an ambassador for this All-Star Game — and essentially the face of the event. He was in the Home Run Derby on Monday on very little sleep after the Marlins played Sunday in San Francisco, then started at designated hitter for the NL on Tuesday night.

Stanton was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts.

“It was fun getting everything going, being around all these guys,” Stanton said. “I’m going to take these two days and hopefully don’t see anyone, don’t do a dang thing.”

Stanton isn’t due back at the ballpark until Friday, when the Marlins open the second half against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

___

10:30 p.m.

It’s nitty-gritty time in Miami.

It’s the AL 1, NL 1 after seven innings, and such things don’t usually happen in All-Star Games. It’s the first time since 2008 that an All-Star Game was tied after seven — that was 2-2 — and the first time since 1967 that it’s been knotted at 1-1 at this point in the Midsummer Classic.

Both of those games wound up going 15 innings.

The NL has seven hits, the AL six so far. And of the 12 pitchers used so far in the game, 10 have allowed at least one hit.

___

10:10 p.m.

A picture-perfect sixth inning for Yadier Molina.

And only one of his highlights will show in the boxscore.

Molina homered off Minnesota’s Ervin Santana in the bottom of the sixth, pulling the NL into a 1-1 tie with the AL at the All-Star Game. So in one inning, the St. Louis star was a catcher, a slugger …. and a photographer.

Earlier in the sixth, Nelson Cruz came to the plate for the AL with his phone in his pocket. He wanted a photo of himself at the plate with umpire Joe West, so Molina took the pic for Cruz.

___

9:50 p.m.

In this game, it’s American League 1, National League 0.

And all-time, it’s American League 360, National League 360.

Jonathan Schoop got the first extra-base hit of the night with a double in the fifth, and Miguel Sano’s bloop single that dropped between three converging Washington Nationals got him home as the AL took a 1-0 lead over the NL in the All-Star Game.

Sano’s end-of-the-bat special off Alex Wood of the Los Angeles Dodgers somehow found grass between Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy, and was more than enough for Schoop to jog home and give the AL the lead.

Sano’s Minnesota teammate Brandon Kirtzler pitched a scoreless fifth for the AL, which is trying to knot the all-time All-Star series at 43 wins apiece (with two ties).

MLB officials said the run by Schoop made the all-time score of 88 All-Star Games 360-360.

___

9:35 p.m.

Still no one across the plate in Miami.

For the first time since 2010, the All-Star Game is scoreless through four innings. The NL has five hits, the AL has three — and Mookie Betts helped keep the game scoreless by starting an 8-4 double play from deep center field.

Nolan Arenado got his second hit of the night for the NL in the fourth off Jason Vargas, then was retired when he tried to advance on Ryan Zimmerman’s fly ball to center. Betts’ throw beat Arenado easily.

AL manager Brad Mills replaced three-fourths of his infield for the fourth inning, putting Jonathan Schoop at second, Miguel Sano at third and Yonder Alonso at first. All are first-time All-Stars.

Carlos Martinez pitched a second consecutive scoreless inning for the NL.

___

9:20 p.m.

Dellin Betances of the New York Yankees was wild for the second consecutive All-Star Game.

He escaped unscathed.

Betances was charged with a wild pitch in last year’s ASG — and threw two more in the third inning Tuesday night, plus allowed a single and two walks. But even after all that, and loading the bases, the NL couldn’t cash in and the Midsummer Classic remained scoreless.

The five pitchers used in the first three innings of this All-Star Game all gave up at least one hit. St. Louis’ Carlos Martinez pitched the third for the NL.

For the AL, Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez is 2 for 2 with a stolen base in his All-Star debut.

___

8:55 p.m.

Don’t tell Bryce Harper this game doesn’t count.

The Washington star made a sprawling catch out in right field to retire Salvador Perez and end the top of the second inning, and the NL and AL remained scoreless headed into the third at Marlins Park.

Chris Sale stayed in the game for the AL, working a second inning. He gave up singles to Daniel Murphy and Nolan Arenado to start the second, before getting Ryan Zimmerman to ground into a 4-6-3 double play. And Sale escaped by getting the Marlins’ Marcell Ozuna to ground out.

Sale became the first All-Star starting pitcher since Matt Harvey in 2013 to throw two scoreless innings.

Pat Neshek of the Philadelphia Phillies pitched the second for the NL, relieving starter Max Scherzer. Neshek allowed one hit.

Still unclear if the AL or NL will lose — but one MLB star has already been beaten in this All-Star Game. The Freeze — the sprinting star of Atlanta Braves games — was outraced between innings.

___

8:40 p.m.

Boston’s Chris Sale and Washington’s Max Scherzer have the All-Star Game scoreless after one inning.

Both allowed one hit in the first inning, Scherzer giving his up to Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez and Sale allowing a two-out single in the bottom half to Washington’s Bryce Harper.

Sale struck out Giancarlo Stanton of the host Miami Marlins, setting him up with 83 and 78 mph offerings before fanning him on a 98 mph fastball.

AL catcher Salvador Perez was briefly shaken up when a foul tip from the Giants’ Buster Posey caught him on the left hand, but remained in the game. Posey flied to center one pitch later to end the inning.

Scherzer started for the NL, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Jose Altuve grounded back to Scherzer for the first out of the night. Ramirez — one of 28 first-time All-Stars — followed with a single to right, but was stranded when Scherzer set down both Aaron Judge and George Springer on swinging strikeouts.

___

8:25 p.m.

Washington’s Max Scherzer has thrown a swinging strike to Houston’s Jose Altuve, and the 88th All-Star Game is underway.

Scherzer became the fifth pitcher to have an All-Star start for both leagues. He started for the AL in 2013, when he was with Detroit. The others to have at least one start for both leagues are Vida Blue, Roger Clemens, Roy Halladay and Randy Johnson.

The AL is trying for its fifth consecutive victory.

It’s the first time the All-Star Game is being played in Florida. The game was preceded by a tribute to Latin American members in the Baseball Hall of Fame, including Tony Perez, Orlando Cepeda, Juan Marichal, Roberto Clemente, Pedro Martinez, Roberto Alomar, and former Marlins great Ivan Rodriguez — who takes his place in Cooperstown later this month.

___

7:25 p.m.

Some 300 items from Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente’s personal collection were sold with winning bids that totaled more than $3 million at the annual Major League Baseball All-Star FanFest.

Clemente’s 1967 National League silver batting championship award brought a record price of $493,500, Hunt Auctions said. The old record was $313,500 for Mickey Mantle’s 1956 American League silver bat award.

Clemente’s 1960 and 1971 Pittsburgh Pirates World Series rings each sold Tuesday for more than $350,000. His 1960 World Series uniform went for $411,250, and the 1972 440 Magnum Charger car he won as the 1971 World Series MVP sold for $105,750.

A 15-time All-Star, Clemente was killed on Dec. 31, 1972, in a plane crash while flying to Nicaragua to aid earthquake victims.

Proceeds from the two-day auction totaled $7.5 million, Hunt Auctions said.

___

5:48 p.m.

Michael Jordan has joined the investment group led by Derek Jeter that is trying to buy the Miami Marlins.

Jordan’s spokeswoman, Estee Portnoy, confirmed Jordan’s involvement Tuesday. The NBA Hall of Famer owns the Charlotte Hornets and is expected to assume a minority ownership role if Jeter’s group buys the Marlins.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria is soon expected to choose a winning bid from among three investment groups seeking to buy the team, and all have offered about the same amount of money. Manfred said the three groups are working on financial structuring, legal issues and due diligence in preparation for a purchase.

One investment group is led by Jeter, the former New York Yankees shortstop and a 14-time All-Star. A second group includes former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Massachusetts businessman Tagg Romney, and the third group is led by South Florida businessman Jorge Mas.

Loria on Tuesday declined to say when he expects to sell the team.

___

3:30 p.m.

Max Scherzer and Buster Posey have been teammates in the All-Star Game before, though they have never been pitcher-and-catcher at the same time.

That changes Tuesday night, when the Washington ace and the San Francisco catcher start for the NL at Marlins Park.

“I talked to him,” Posey said. “He said he’s going to throw all sliders. No, I’m looking forward to it. Obviously, he’s a really tough at-bat. I’m looking forward to being back there and catching him.”

He might be able to pick something up for future use, too.

Posey is 2 for 9 in his career against Scherzer — including a 1 for 3 night in San Francisco’s title-clinching win over Detroit in Game 4 of the 2012 World Series. When Posey connects off Scherzer, it’s a good rip: his two hits are that homer, and a double earlier this season.

___

2:45 p.m.

Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton remembers having conversations with Jose Fernandez about the All-Star Game. And Stanton has no doubt that Fernandez would have been on the mound at Marlins Park on Tuesday night.

“His No. 1 thing to that point, besides winning Cy Young, was to start this game,” Stanton said.

Clearly, Fernandez will weigh heavily on the minds of Stanton and Marcell Ozuna when they represent the Marlins in Fernandez’s home park.

Fernandez was killed in September, and authorities concluded that the All-Star pitcher had cocaine and alcohol in his system when he and two of his friends died after Fernandez’s boat crashed into a Miami Beach jetty at high speed.

Ozuna and Stanton have talked plenty this week about what it would mean to still have Fernandez with them, and what it would have been like for him to take the All-Star stage in Miami.

“We’ve had talks with him about this day and this week,” Stanton said. “So it’s going to be huge for us.”

___

1:23 p.m.

Players’ association head Tony Clark says the union is willing to talk with management to “see if some common ground can be found” on pace-of-play issues.

Major League Baseball proposed several initiatives last offseason, including a 20-second pitch clock, limits on mound visits by catchers and raising the bottom of the strike zone. The only change made was to allow intentional walks to be signaled without throwing pitches.

MLB has the right to unilaterally impose for 2018 the proposals made last offseason that were not accepted.

Clark says “we’ve talked to our guys and our guys are engaged in the dialogue.”

___

1:14 p.m.

Major League Baseball could soon award multiple All-Star Games to host cities.

Next year’s game will be at the Washington Nationals and the 2019 game will be in Cleveland. The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are among the clubs hoping to host. The Cubs last had the game in 1990 and the Dodgers in 1980.

“I’ll probably do three at once,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

___

12:53 p.m.

No change will be made this season in the Cleveland Indians’ use of the controversial Chief Wahoo logo.

Just after the season started, Major League Baseball said there had been “productive discussions” about transitioning away from the logo.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said:” I think it’s safe to see that you’re not going to see any dramatic developments until we’re through the 2017 season.”

___

12:48 p.m.

Major League Baseball expects a rebound in the percentage of African-American players.

Of players on opening-day rosters this year, 7.7 percent were African-Americans, down from 18 percent in 1991, according to The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says youth programs MLB has instituted will help and that, based on last month’s amateur draft, “I’m very optimistic you will see an increase in the number of African-American players at the big league level.”

___

12:38 p.m.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says Aaron Judge is the kind of player “who can become the face of the game.”

Speaking to the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, Manfred called Judge “absolutely phenomenal.”

He said: “I mean, there is no other word to describe it. He is a tremendous talent on the field, a really appealing off-the-field personality.”

The New York Yankees rookie, who leads the major leagues with 30 home runs, won Monday night’s All-Star Home Run Derby.

___

12:26 p.m.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there are “three viable bidding groups that are essentially in the same place in terms of price” in the Miami Marlins sale process.

The groups include Jeb Bush and Tagg Romney; New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter; and Jorge Mas.

Manfred says of a timeframe for resolution: “I’m pretty confident that that will happen in the relatively near future.”

___

12:17 p.m.

The American League can pull even in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

If the AL wins the game at Marlins Park, it would be the fifth straight time it has topped the National League in the Midsummer Classic.

A win also would knot the all-time series: Going into Tuesday, the NL leads the series 43-42, with two ties.

The all-time All-Star series has been even only once before. The AL won the first three meetings, and it took until 1964 before the NL caught up — the teams were then 17-17-1 against one another.

That was during an eight-year run of NL wins, from 1963 through 1970.

Over the last two decades, though, the AL has had a mighty upper hand, going 16-3-1 in the last 20 games entering Tuesday.