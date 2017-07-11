Chipotle confirms it’s testing queso dip

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Chipotle and cheese lovers rejoice! The restaurant chain has confirmed it is testing queso chip dip.

In a reply to a tweet, the Tex-Mex chain confirmed they were working on a queso dip.

Confirmed. We are testing queso. 😎 -Olivia — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 10, 2017

According to Business Insider, Chipotle has been denying customers’ request for queso because of the artificial ingredients used to make the cheesy dip.

However, the company is working to win back customers and has branched out to try the new dish.

Eater.com reports the dip will be available for testing at the New York City Chipotle NEXT Kitchen.

“All of our competitors sell queso, and we know some customers don’t come to Chipotle because we don’t offer it,” Chipotle CEO Steve Ells told Eater.com.

No word on how long the queso dip will stay in test phase.