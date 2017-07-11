Crews find body of kayaker who went missing on Hocking River

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the body of a kayaker, who went missing Saturday, has been found.

According to the Athens County Emergency Management Agency, Steve Lippson, 40, of Racine, Ohio, had been missing since 2:07pm Saturday. Lippson and five other kayakers were on the Hocking River when they were swept over Whites Mills waterfall. Five of the kayakers were rescued by emergency responders or rescued themselves from the water.

Search and recovery efforts were suspended Saturday night after the water levels of the Hocking River were declared too high. Rescue crews resumed the search at 8am Sunday.

ODNR officials said Lippson’s body was located at 6:30am, Tuesday, along the shoreline about 200 yards downstream of where he was reported missing.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the coroner.

