Decomposing body found inside Columbus apartment being investigates as homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say they are treating the case of a decomposing body found in an apartment on Hague Avenue is a homicide.

On May 1, officers were called to an apartment in the 500 block of S. Hague Avenue on the report of a strange smell and a well-being check.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the decomposed body of Mark S. Wolford, 61.

After a coroner’s ruling, the police have classified the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.