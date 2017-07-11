Downtown Columbus Fifth Third Bank robbed for second time in two days

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the second time in two days, the downtown Columbus Fifth Third Bank was robbed.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9am, Tuesday, a man entered the Fifth Third Bank at 21 E. State Street and presented a teller a note demanding money.

The suspect later left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash after the teller complied with his demands.

PHOTOS: Fifth Third Bank robbery

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with an average build. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt under a blue smock and blue jeans. Police say the suspect is believed to be the same man who robbed the bank on Monday.

Anyone with information on the crime can call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s