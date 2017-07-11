Downtown Columbus Fifth Third Bank robbed for second time in two days

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the second time in two days, the downtown Columbus Fifth Third Bank was robbed.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9am, Tuesday, a man entered the Fifth Third Bank at 21 E. State Street and presented a teller a note demanding money.

The suspect later left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash after the teller complied with his demands.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with an average build. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt under a blue smock and blue jeans. Police say the suspect is believed to be the same man who robbed the bank on Monday.

Anyone with information on the crime can call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.