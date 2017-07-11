Federal authorities end investigation of Wal-Mart police shooting

By Published:

DAYTON, OH (AP) – Federal authorities say they have ended their investigation and decided against charges in the fatal police shooting of a black man in an Ohio Wal-Mart who was carrying an air rifle from a store shelf.

A white officer shot 22-year-old John Crawford III in 2014 after a 911 call about someone waving a rifle in a store in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek. Police say he didn’t obey commands to drop what they learned later was an air rifle.

A special grand jury declined to indict anyone, and the Justice Department had said it would review the case for possible civil rights violations.

The Justice Department said Tuesday there was insufficient evidence to pursue charges.

A message was left for the attorney for the Crawford family.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s