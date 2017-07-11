Fiona the hippo takes first family photo with both mom and dad

By Published:
(Courtesy Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden shared a photo of Fiona with both her mom and dad for the very first time.

Fiona seems to be smiling as the photo of her with mom Bibi and dad Henry was taken.

“The short introduction went well. Bibi intervened when Henry got too close to Fiona, which was exactly what we were hoping to see,” the zoo wrote on a Facebook post.

The zoo did reiterate there is no set schedule for when Fiona will be out so guests may or may not be able to see her.

