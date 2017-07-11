Lawmakers question effectiveness of GPS ankle monitors following murder of OSU student

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Following the Reagan Tokes murder, two Ohio Legislators are questioning whether GPS ankle monitors are effective and may provide a false sense of security to Ohio Residents. This came after police accused Brian Golsby of killing Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes. Police said he was wearing a GPS device while committing the killing, along with several other robberies and assaults, in and around the German Village area.

Ohio State Representatives Kristin Boggs and David Leland question if GPS trackers on parolees protect you from dangerous criminals.

“I think that it really lends me to believe that the idea of GPS tracking or GPS monitoring for individuals that are released from incarceration really just provides a falseness of security to the public,” Boggs said.

Leland elaborated that Ohio needs to do more to keep people safe.

“We’re not doing a good job of protecting the people in the state of Ohio,” Leland said.

The state representatives said the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections did not keep a close eye on parolee Golsby.

Wednesday at 6pm, NBC4 Investigates talks with state representatives who say GPS ankle monitors, like the one Golsby wore while allegedly committing the above crimes, gives a false sense of security.