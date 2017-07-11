Lawmakers question effectiveness of GPS ankle monitors following murder of OSU student

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Following the Reagan Tokes murder, two Ohio Legislators are questioning whether GPS ankle monitors are effective and may provide a false sense of security to Ohio Residents. This came after police accused Brian Golsby of killing Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes.  Police said he was wearing a GPS device while committing the killing, along with several other robberies and assaults, in and around the German Village area.

Ohio State Representatives Kristin Boggs and David Leland question if GPS trackers on parolees protect you from dangerous criminals.

“I think that it really lends me to believe that the idea of GPS tracking or GPS monitoring for individuals that are released from incarceration really just provides a falseness of security to the public,” Boggs said.

Leland elaborated that Ohio needs to do more to keep people safe.

“We’re not doing a good job of protecting the people in the state of Ohio,” Leland said.

The state representatives said the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections did not keep a close eye on parolee Golsby.

Wednesday at 6pm, NBC4 Investigates talks with state representatives who say GPS ankle monitors, like the one Golsby wore while allegedly committing the above crimes, gives a false sense of security.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s