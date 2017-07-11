Most of Murray City’s electricity restored after powerful storm

MURRAY CITY, OH (WCMH) – About 90% of Murray City residents have their power restored after a powerful storm rolled through the area on Monday.

Power lines were knocked out in the Hocking County village, leaving the entire town of about 500 people without electricity. Initial estimates didn’t have power restored for another couple of days. On Tuesday afternoon, relief came early for most residents.

Crews have been working non-stop to clean up the mess and get people back up and running.

“It’s looking a lot better than it did 20 hours ago,” said Murray City Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ron Cook. “It’s just been a mess. We’ve had trees down, power lines down, trees on cars, trees on homes. It’s been a trying night.”

Resident Richard O’Nail is one of the few still without power.

“Things like this do take time. It’s just an unfortunate incident and we’ve got to deal with it. That’s how it is,” he said. “I’ll take one for the team. I don’t mind being last.”

Chief Cook said electricity should be back on for everyone by Wednesday afternoon.

O’Nail said he’s lucky his roof was the only major thing that got damaged.

“The wind peeled the roof up, so then that started leaking and I put buckets down,” he said.

Meanwhile, with little rest, clean-up efforts continued.

“There’s plenty of tree clean up that is needed to be done and we are working on that,” said Hocking County EMA director Cesalie Gustafson.

Chief Cook said for those still without power, to hold tight.

“Everybody came together well. All the neighboring departments have helped us out tremendously and we’re really appreciative of that,” he said.

The Murray City Volunteer Fire Dept. will stay open as a cooling center, until all residents have their power restored.