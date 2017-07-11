LAKE COUNTY, FL (WCMH) — According to police the man told investigators he wanted a fight with Superman, so he attacked the autistic and deaf teen known as the “Minneola superhero.”

Raeshorn Pitt smiles and waves every time a car horn honks when he’s dressed as Superman.

“He brings so much joy to me. I go by, I honk, my kids wave,” Tracy Vihrachoff told WESH.

Pitt, 19, who is deaf and autistic, dresses up and stands on the same corner every day.

But last week, police said Pitt was attacked by a man who said he wanted to pick a fight with Superman.

According to police, Tyler MCorvey, 26, hit Pitt’s head against a car and a witness told officers MCorvey also pushed Pitt.

WESH reports MCorvey was later arrested by officers and said he only challenged Pitt to a fight, but didn’t hurt him.

MCorvey is accused of assault, battery, and abuse of the disabled.