Police searching for missing 12-year-old north Columbus girl

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen near the Linden Rec Center.

Kamari Marie Smith was last seen wearing bright yellow pants, a white t-shirt with an orange pocket and all black tennis shoes. Her hair may be French braided into a ponytail.

Smith is described as a black female standing 5’4″ and weighing 139 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Smith is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.