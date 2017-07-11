Police union planning appeal of Officer Rosen’s firing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Fraternal Order of Police plans to initiate the appeal process of the firing of Columbus Police Officer Zachary Rosen this week. Local FOP President Jason Pappas says he believes the disciplinary process was poisoned by the public comments by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther pre-judging Rosen’s actions.

Ginther said Tuesday that he does not believe his public comments unduly influenced the process.

Rosen was caught on cell phone video using his foot to stomp on a suspect who was already on the ground. The foot stomp caused the suspects head to bang against the pavement.

Two days later, Ginther said he was troubled by the video and said the officer’s actions were not in line with the training of the police department or with the values of the community.

The incident was reviewed up the police chain of command. A Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Commander all found Rosen’s use of force was not unreasonable. However, Police Chief Kim Jacobs recommended a three-day suspension for Officer Rosen. The Director of Public Safety Ned Pettus went further and fired him.

“I fully support the director’s decision,” Ginther told reporters Tuesday. “I know that we, collectively as a community, are going to move forward together.”

“What was important for me with this process was to make sure that everyone received due process, that the investigation was thorough and complete and that a fair hearing was given,” Ginther said.

There will be at least one more hearing.

FOP President Jason Pappas says a neutral arbitrator will hear the appeal and ultimately decide the case. “Everyone that I’ve spoken to believes Zack Rosen will be back to work in a few months and I believe that as well,” Pappas said.