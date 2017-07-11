Razor blades found on Texas playground slides

HUNTSVILLE, TX (KPRC) Razor blades have been discovered in slides in at least one park in Huntsville, Texas according to a release on the city’s website.

The city said a heating device is being used to melt portions of the plastic slides and razor blades are then inserted into the surface.

The blades were discovered during an equipment inspection on July 6.

“If you were going head first it could cut your arm or your chest and how would that be? That would be very very bad,” 8-year-old Ariana Fair said. “Whoever did that I hope you don’t do it again.”

“It’s actually pretty scary that people would try to put razor blades and harm children,” 10-year-old Hanna Collingsworth said.

