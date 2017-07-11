CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Yeager Airport Police have arrested a Charleston, West Virginia man for breaking into the airport.

Daylen Wayne Brightwell, 21, was arrested for felony breaking and entering at Yeager Airport on July 7th, 2017.

An airport night watchman ran into Brightwell around 2:20am in the ticket lobby of the terminal building “creating a disturbance and acting erratic.” According to a release from Yeager Airport, Brightwell appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

The night watchman called 911. Kanawha County Sheriff Deputies quickly detained the man and transported him to the hospital to be evaluated.

Two hours later, employees from Delta Global Services were conducting a normal security sweep of a commercial aircraft parked on the apron when they discovered a security seal broken. The main passenger cabin door was open as well as an emergency exit door. Review of camera footage indicates Brightwell gained access to the aircraft before being encountered by the night watchman.

The airport is currently investigating how the man gained access to the Secured Area apron.

Yeager Airport police are also working with the FBI to determine if Federal charges will be filed.