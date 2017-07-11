Singer, 13, earns final golden buzzer during AGT auditions

(WCMH) – A 13-year-old girl from Miami closed out the America’s Got Talent Season 12 auditions by earning the final golden buzzer.

Angelina Green says she started taking singing seriously after her parents divorced.

“When I was little, my dad, one day he just left and he never came back,” Green said. “We were left with literally nothing.”

“That’s when music helped me. It was my own little world that I could go to whenever I needed. And I would sing, and all my sadness and trouble would all go away,” Green continued.

Green sang The Pretenders hit song “I’ll Stand By You,” earning a standing ovation from the judges and audience alike.

“You talked about how, you know, you’ve had a lot of pain in your life and you used music to make you feel better. And you know, if you move somebody emotionally, I think that’s the best thing music can do, and I think that’s what you just did,” said Howie Mandel.

“You’ve made my goose bumps have goose bumps,” said Simon Cowell. “The truth is, you know, we don’t get many people like you for a reason, because they’re hard to find. And genuinely, I’m excited because I think you are a really, really, really talented person.”

“I really, really loved what you just did. To me, you feel like there is an old soul inside of that little 13-year-old body, and I really, really loved it,” said Heidi Klum. “I loved it so much that I’m gonna hit the Gold Buzzer.”

“I can’t believe this is happening. Oh, my gosh! This is crazy,” said Green as she went backstage and hugged her mom.

Green is no stranger to the stage. She recently starred in a Miami Childrens Theater production of Beauty and the Beast.

The golden buzzer allows each of the judges and the host to select one act to pass through directly to the live rounds of the show. Heidi Klum was the last judge to use the buzzer.

The first golden buzzer of the season was awarded by Mel B. to Darci Lynne Farmer, a 12-year-old ventriloquist from Oklahoma City.

Simon Cowell pressed the golden buzzer for Mandy Harvey, a singer who lost her hearing due to a connective tissue disorder.

Howie Mandel awarded his golden buzzer to Christian Guardino after he performed The Jackson 5’s “Who’s Lovin’ You”

Light-up dance group Light Balance earned host Tyra Banks’ golden buzzer after dancing in the dark to the Bruno Mars song 24k Magic.