The Jayden K Smith hacking warning on Facebook is a hoax

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Facebook users are getting flooded with warning messages from friends.

The message warns users against accepting a friend request from a profile called, Jayden K. Smith. The message goes on to say Smith is a hacker and adding him as a friend will make you vulnerable to a hacking scandal.

Here is what users say to look for:

“Please tell all the contacts in your messenger list not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forwarded as received. Hold your finger down on the message. At the bottom in the middle it will say forward. Hit that then click on the names of those in your list and it will send to them.”

While kindhearted users are trying to help by sharing the message, it is indeed just another hoax.

But, as always, you should not accept friends you do not know on Facebook because they will then be able to see what you’re posting.

