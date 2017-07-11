Top Spots: Best ice cream shops in central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — July is National Ice Cream Month, and there’s no better way to celebrate than a scoop (or three) from the best ice cream shops in central Ohio. We asked NBC4 viewers what their favorite places to enjoy chilly treats were, and here’s what they said:

Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl

Just a short drive from Columbus, Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl in Zanesville is hands-down one of the best ice cream shops in central Ohio. The shop first opened its doors at its current location in 1950 and quickly became a Zanesville tradition. The shop will even be featured on a Food Network program called “Ice Cream Nation.” The episode featuring Tom’s will air on July 31.

Clown Cones & Confections

Located in the Northern Lights Shopping Center, Clown Cones & Confections is one of Columbus’ best-kept secrets. The shop has been serving Columbus since 1976. With a huge selection of ice creams and candies to choose from, friendly service and reasonable prices, you won’t be disappointed.

Velvet Ice Cream

Based in Utica, Velvet Ice Cream has been serving amazing ice cream since the early 1900s. What started in the basement of a confectionery grew into a central Ohio favorite with distribution to Columbus-area stores in the 1930s. Today, more than 150,000 people visit Ye Olde Mill for a delicious taste of ice cream history and to check out the annual Utica Ice Cream Festival.

Graeter’s Ice Cream

Cincinnati-born Graeter’s is not just a central Ohio favorite — people from all over Ohio love it. Graeter’s started selling ice cream at Cincinnati street markets in 1868, and over the past 145 years, they’ve become a household name. Click here to find a local shop.

Cold Stone Creamery

While it’s not a locally based business, Cold Stone Creamery has been hitting the sweet spot with ice cream, cakes and more for more than 25 years. With everything from create-your-own options to signature creations to classic flavors, Cold Stone has in ice cream for every craving.

Mardi Gras Homemade Ice Cream

Located in northwest Columbus, Mardi Gras Homemade Ice Cream serves up homemade traditional and international ice cream flavors. Looking for something a little outside the box? Try the Kesar Pista, made from bright saffron, cardamom, crushed almonds and pistachios. Feeling a little less adventurous? Their traditional menu features classic strawberry, chocolate, butterscotch, cheesecake, cappuccino and vanilla ice creams and everything in between.

Weldon’s Olde Fashion Ice Cream Parlor

Weldon’s has been serving old-fashioned ice cream in Millersport, Ohio since 1930. The old-timey shop is the perfect place to cool off after a long day on Buckeye Lake. No time to stop by the factory in Millersport? You can get Wendles at Minutemen Pizza in Pickerington, Coop’s Corner in Thornville, LunchBox in Baltimore, Smitty’s On the Lake in Millersport and Lancaster’s Friday Night Band Stand.

Cookie Dough Creamery

One of the biggest draws of Cookie Dough Creamery can be summed up in five words: Self-serve ice cream sundae bar. Located in Worthington, the shop serves up delicious handmade ice cream, cookie dough, and more for you to enjoy. And, unlike most self-serve places, the shop does not charge you for your chilly creation by weight.

Terry Family Ice Cream Shoppe

Located in London, this family owned, seasonal ice cream shop has been serving ice cream for more than 65 years. Terry Family specializes in soft-serve and hand-dipped cones, sundaes, milkshakes and more.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt

This Youngstown-based franchise has been making fresh ice cream and yogurt every day since 1945 using a secret recipe developed by Alice Handel. The chain has two locations in the Columbus area: One in Powell and one in west Columbus.