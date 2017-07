GOLD COAST, Australia (NBC News) — A white humpback whale was spotted swimming off Australia’s east coast Tuesday.

Authorities believe it may be a white whale called “Migaloo” making its annual migration toward the great barrier reef.

According to Australian media, Migaloo’s name is an indigenous word meaning white person.

Up to 5,000 humpbacks migrate north up Australia’s east coast between April and August each year from waters in the Antarctic to feed and breed in warm tropical waters.