911 calls provide new details on Taco Bell hostage situation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Eighteen-year-old Julius Core allegedly robbed a bank, got shot by police, took two people hostage inside a Taco Bell, and then called 911.

Police say Core robbed the PNC bank branch on East Dublin – Granville Rd. at Sharon Woods Blvd about 1:40 Tuesday afternoon. Over the next 90 minutes, 911 calls started coming in to the Columbus Police dispatch center.

First, a bank security officer describes the robbery. “He implied and actually showed inside the jacket he had some kind of a bomb device trapped to him.”

Core only got about a hundred yards from the bank before one of the security dye packs exploded. Core apparently dropped that bag of money and the wind picked up cash, sending it into the air, much to the glee of kids attending a summer camp nearby.

A camp counselor called 911 and described the children picking up bills with red ink on them. When the dispatcher tells her it’s a bank robbery, the facility goes into lockdown.

Eventually the suspect ran back to his apartment complex about a half mile away. There, he told a neighbor what he had done. She walked out and told police who were already in the area.

Officers confronted Core, who had a gun. One officer fired at least two shots, hitting the suspect once.

Core then ran to the Taco Bell and took two employees hostage, and then used one of their phones to call 911 himself.

“Yes I’ve got two hostages at the Taco Bell,” he tells the 911 operator.

After about a minute, he hangs up but the 911 operator calls him back.

“Listen to me,” the dispatcher says. “Are you going to put the gun away?” The suspect says, “I’m shot in the stomach and I’ve got the gun pointed to her head.”

He had his gun to the head of Taco Bell employee Chante Thomas.

“And he telling me this is a BB gun,” Thomas told NBC4. “I’m not going to hurt you guys. I’m going to let you guys go but I don’t want to walk outside and get shot.”

The suspect tells the 911 operator, “I want you to tell your officers to get in your truck and I’ll come out with the hostages.”

“Me and my coworker told him you gotta turn yourself in,” Thomas says. “You have to go outside. You’re making yourself look guilty and you’re going to be in jail regardless.”

A few minutes later, they all walked out and Core surrendered to police.