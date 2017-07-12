ACLU files lawsuit against Columbus Police over January protest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against the Columbus Division of Police, it was announced Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges CPD officers used excessive force against protesters at a rally in January, as they protested Pres. Donald Trump’s newly released travel ban.

The lawsuit named three plaintiffs who claim officers attacked and injured them. Police used pepper spray to disperse demonstrators.

