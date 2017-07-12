Artists provide free tattoos to cover 9/11 survivors’ scars

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Tattoo artists are helping survivors of 9/11 cover the scars they sustained in the attacks.

A group of tattoo known as Artists 4 Israel gathered at the New York Apollo Theater to provide the tattoos for 11 survivors.

For one of the survivors, Thomas Canavan, his new tattoo is way of remembering and healing.

“As much as I can see the towers in my mind, now I can see them every day in the mirror,” he told WPIX.

Canavan was on the 47th floor of the North Tower, working for a banking institution when the plane hit.

For hours an artist worked on Caravan’s arm, covering scars.

Craig Dershjowitz, who is president of Artists 4 Israel, told WPIX that many survivors find comfort in the tattoos, and helps them to never forget.