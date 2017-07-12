CNN: Video shows Pres. Trump with associates tied to Russia controversy

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — CNN says it has obtained video footage of President Donald Trump and several people connected to the alleged collusion between his campaign and Russia.

The video shows the future president attending a dinner in June 2013 with the Aglarovs, an Azerbaijani-Russian family who became his business partners. It was shot in Las Vegas on the eve of the Miss USA pageant.

WATCH: CNN-obtained video shows Donald Trump with associates tied to email controversy https://t.co/8WTr497Txp — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 12, 2017

The video also shows Rob Goldstone, who would later send Donald Trump Jr. the emails that have brought him to the center of the controversy over possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

Mr. Trump signed a multi-million dollar deal with the Aglarovs to bring Miss Universe to Moscow in 2013.

