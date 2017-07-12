Columbus police searching for high-risk missing man with Alzheimer’s

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for Fred D. Waters, who suffers from Alzheimer’s and went missing early this morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the area of Wedgewood Drive and Sullivant Avenue after Waters, 73, was reported missing.

Police say Waters was last seen leaving his home in the area.

Waters is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, about 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve t-shirt, tan pants, black dress shoes and a yellow keychain around his neck. He may also be carrying books with him.

If you have any information on Waters’ whereabouts, you can call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

