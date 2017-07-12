Deputies seize large amount of meth after Licking County traffic stop

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Three people with suspected ties to a large drug trafficking operation were arrested Tuesday in Licking County.

According to court documents, it started when a Licking County deputy pulled over a car on I-70 in Harrison Township for a traffic violation.

Deputies determined the driver, Jose DeJesus Barragan Buenrostro was in the country illegally.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a hotel invoice, keys and four-lug tire with a hidden compartment, according to court documents. Deputies said the tire was suspicious because the tires on the car had five lugs.

The Sheriff’s Office said he consented to a search of his hotel room. During the search of the room, deputies found a duffel bag containing 13 gallon size Ziploc bags of suspected methamphetamine.

Cash totaling $15,000 was also found in the room.

Buenrostro was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs. Two other people, Hector Gomez and Yonnivan Moscosco were also arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs.

Prosecutors requested a $1,000,000 bond due to suspected ties to a large drug trafficking operation.