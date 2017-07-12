Eight cars buried in massive mudslide

SANJIANG DONG COUNTY, China (NBC NEWS) – Dash Camera footage captured the moment a mudslide hit a busy road in South China Wednesday, leaving eight vehicles buried.

Traffic was moving slowly on the two-lane road when the avalanche of earth and water struck.

Vehicles were swept off the road or into each other.

Officials said the mudslide was the result of persistent rain in the area.

One driver said he was ‘scared to death.’ He described the mud hitting him on the head and overturning his car.

Sixteen drivers and passengers were caught up in the mudslide.

One driver was trapped in his car, but everyone else managed to escape. Rescue crews quickly rescued the trapped driver.