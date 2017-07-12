Fuel truck driver ODs behind wheel at Ohio gas station, police say

CLEVES, OH (WLWT) — A fuel truck driver overdosed behind the wheel at a Cincinnati area gas station, police said.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at a BP gas station at 21 West State Road in Cleves, Ohio, WLWT reported.

Village of Cleves police said the truck was still running, and the driver was found slumped over on the floorboard.

Police said they woke up the driver and arrested him. They described the driver as a man in his mid-30s from Cincinnati.

Authorities said the driver had heroin on him as will as multiple unknown pills.

WLWT is working to learn more on the incident.