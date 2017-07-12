LOS ANGELES (Extra) — “Game of Thrones” and fan favorite Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, are back on Sunday!

On Wednesday, “Extra’s” Mario Lopez spoke with Kit, who dished on the second-to-last season of the hit show and revealing what happened when super fan Super Bowl MVP Aaron Rodgers came up to him.

Celebrities love the HBO series just as much as non-celebs. Of his memorable moment with Aaron Rodgers, Kit admitted, “I’m not a big American football fan so I didn’t know who he was, but my friend back home is a huge NFL geek. I told him this guy came up and he wanted a photo and he played for some team and he lost his marbles over the fact I didn’t know who he was. I now very much know who Aaron Rodgers is — that was pretty cool.”

When asked how he would sum up the new season, Kit smiled, saying, “Disappointing.” Chuckling, the 30-year-old went on to say, “No, Season 7 is going to be extraordinary.”

As for what viewers can look forward to, Kit teased, ”I don’t think you should look too much for closure, but you definitely do see some meetings that you have been waiting for a long time. This season moves at an incredible pace, one we are not used to with ‘Thrones.’ A lot happens in a very short space of time. For that reason, it is completely different from any other season.”

