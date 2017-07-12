Infant found in locked car parked at Ohio Walmart

BOARDMAN, OH (WKBN) – A mother is facing child endangerment charges after police said she left her 5-month-old baby in a parked car in Boardman.

Rasheda Lawrence was arrested on Tuesday night.

Around 6 p.m., a woman was walking in the Walmart parking lot when she said she saw the infant in the car and told someone to call police.

Boardman officers forced the locked door open to get the baby out.

The baby was sweating and crying, according to a police report. Police said the temperature was 73 degrees at the time, and the windows of the car weren’t open and the air conditioning wasn’t turned on.

Police said the infant was left in the car for 45 minutes while Lawrence was shopping. They arrested her while she was in the checkout line.

An ambulance arrived to examine the baby, who turned out to be OK.

The grandfather arrived shortly after Lawrence’s arrest. He took custody of the baby.

There is a sign on the doors inside Walmart, warning people not to leave children in cars.