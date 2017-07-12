ATLANTA, GA (InsideEdition.com) — A New Mexico man has been ordered to carry around a photo of an 18-year-old girl who died in the Georgia car crash that he caused, according to reports.

Daniel Leigh Crane, 50, pleaded guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle in connection with the August 2016 accident. He received a two-year sentence, including 60 days in jail and the rest on probation.

As a condition of Crane’s probation, Georgia judge Rusty Carlisle ordered Crane to carry around a photo of the teen he killed, Summer Lee, as well as a copy of the statement her mother read at the sentencing, according to reports.

Lee, who was a senior in high school, was killed when Crane was driving northbound on I-75 and struck her SUV, pushing her car into five other vehicles, reports said.

Seven others suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision, according to reports.

Lee was reportedly well-known as an athlete in her community.

“Summer was a beautiful girl, with long flowing hair, big blue eyes and a smile that was radiant,” her obituary reads. “She had a big personality that was spunky and strong-willed. Her loving and free spirit is what most people will remember.”